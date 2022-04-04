Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,078. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.29.
Zovio Company Profile (Get Rating)
