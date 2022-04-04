Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $63,874.58 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sri Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Sri Srinivasan sold 22,744 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $365,041.20.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.36. 1,100,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,434. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.13. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,222,000 after acquiring an additional 389,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,260 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,327,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,975 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

