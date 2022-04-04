Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives CHF 477.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 477.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 480 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 415 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 520 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

