-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Redwire’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Redwire will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redwire.
RDW stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14. Redwire has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $16.98.
About Redwire (Get Rating)
Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwire (RDW)
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwire (RDW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.