-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

