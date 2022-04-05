-$0.14 EPS Expected for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.15). Wolfspeed reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.98 million.
WOLF traded down $4.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.87. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $142.33.
Wolfspeed Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.