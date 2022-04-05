-$0.14 EPS Expected for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.15). Wolfspeed reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.98 million.

Several research firms have commented on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

WOLF traded down $4.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.87. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.