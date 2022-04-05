$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.31. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Barclays cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 84,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,358. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 243.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.