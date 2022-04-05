-$0.26 EPS Expected for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:PCSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,879. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCSA. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

