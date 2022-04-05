$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RingCentral.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after buying an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in RingCentral by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after purchasing an additional 376,322 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RNG traded down $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,233. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $98.91 and a twelve month high of $337.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.75.
About RingCentral (Get Rating)
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
