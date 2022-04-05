$0.53 EPS Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. VSE reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VSE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in VSE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 125,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSEC opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.93 million, a P/E ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. VSE has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

