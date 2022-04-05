$0.57 EPS Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. CubeSmart reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,616. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.