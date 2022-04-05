$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.94. Cheniere Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CQP traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.57. 7,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.84. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

