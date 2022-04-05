$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.92. BankUnited posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

BankUnited stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 20.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at $218,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

