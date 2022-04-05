-$0.88 EPS Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($3.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($2.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE DYN traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. 2,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,574. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

