-$0.99 EPS Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) will post ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.33) and the highest is ($0.49). Azul posted earnings per share of ($1.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Azul by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after buying an additional 2,253,486 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Azul by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after buying an additional 1,248,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Azul by 1,051.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after buying an additional 969,589 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Azul by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 783,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Azul by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after buying an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

AZUL opened at $16.15 on Friday. Azul has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

