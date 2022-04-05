$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. TTEC posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

TTEC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,100. TTEC has a 1-year low of $68.83 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

