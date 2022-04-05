$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $759.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $155.65. The company had a trading volume of 357,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.80 and a beta of 2.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $133.49 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 232.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

