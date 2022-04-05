-$1.12 EPS Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will announce ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.98). Exact Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 522.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.4% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.74. 14,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.12.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

