$1.24 EPS Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) to report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About PepsiCo (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
