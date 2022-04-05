$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.67. Northern Oil and Gas reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $8.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. 20,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,926. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.24. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

