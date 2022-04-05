$1.37 EPS Expected for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

GATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,496. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 94.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of GATX by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GATX traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 167,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,110. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.76. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About GATX (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

