$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) to report $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,977,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.70. 1,980,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

