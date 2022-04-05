$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sylvamo.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sylvamo by 37,501.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,495 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,515,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,020,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $22,723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

