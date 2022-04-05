1,088 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $213.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.61.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

