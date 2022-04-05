10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.02 and last traded at $76.16. 37,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,053,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.41.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.02.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,199 shares of company stock worth $4,813,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $109,597,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

