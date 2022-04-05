111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Price Up 7%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 5,703,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 763% from the average daily volume of 661,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 111 by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 111 by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 111 by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 111 by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

