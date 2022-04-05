119,586 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 119,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,956,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after buying an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.