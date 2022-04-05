125,523 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pentair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,443,000 after acquiring an additional 342,596 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pentair by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,517,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,181,000 after acquiring an additional 155,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

PNR stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

