1,258 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.86. 62,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,707. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.08. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

