1,372 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.71.

AZPN opened at $167.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.61 and its 200-day moving average is $147.58.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

