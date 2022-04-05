1,536 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after buying an additional 615,013 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,369,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,721.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $116.25 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

