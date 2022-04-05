158,327 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 158,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,421,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of CDW at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after acquiring an additional 695,521 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 445,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after buying an additional 192,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $178.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.47 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average of $186.77.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.86.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

