$162.53 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) to announce $162.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.40 million and the highest is $162.80 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $117.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $752.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $753.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $982.76 million, with estimates ranging from $967.62 million to $994.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,647. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,863 shares of company stock worth $2,322,017. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

