$17.36 Million in Sales Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) to post $17.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $18.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.22 million to $137.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $93.07 million, with estimates ranging from $19.24 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

KYMR traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 537,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.00. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $69.12.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 34,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares worth $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after buying an additional 591,914 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.