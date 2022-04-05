17,582 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Gartner by 67.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $300.29 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.27 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

