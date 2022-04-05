1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,501 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

NYSE HD opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $315.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

