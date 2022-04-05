19,991 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $452.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $322.90 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

