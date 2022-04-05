$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,192. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 103,458 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after buying an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,195,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

