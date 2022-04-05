$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.64 billion. American Tower reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $10.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $257.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,545. The stock has a market cap of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.17. American Tower has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

