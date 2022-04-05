204,175 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 204,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,585,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

About Ambev (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.