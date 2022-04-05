2,084 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $164.60. The stock had a trading volume of 340,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,112,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.