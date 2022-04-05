2,090 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
