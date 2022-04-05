2,115,758 Shares in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,115,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GF. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 255,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

