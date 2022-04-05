$22.97 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) to announce $22.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.28 million to $24.10 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $112.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.52 million to $116.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $162.37 million, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $197.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,573,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 269,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 300,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 738,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

