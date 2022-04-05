$220.25 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) to post $220.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $223.15 million. Criteo reported sales of $213.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $997.23 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 180,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,172. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. Criteo has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,739 shares of company stock worth $74,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.