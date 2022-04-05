$257.94 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will post $257.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.50 million and the highest is $278.97 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $182.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 44.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.35. 255,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.58. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

