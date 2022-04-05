302,693 Shares in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 302,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,702,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.27% of Masonite International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.72. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

