$335.60 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) to report $335.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.57 million and the lowest is $331.64 million. RadNet reported sales of $315.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million.

RDNT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. RadNet has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in RadNet by 29.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,493 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RadNet by 15.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

