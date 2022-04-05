34,670 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,214,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after buying an additional 60,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,362,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,469,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

