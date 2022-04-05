3,830 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,721,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -699.85 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $77.85.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

